At Least 1 Arrested During May Day Demonstrations in Downtown L.A.

At least one person has been arrested during May Day demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles, officials said Monday.

One person was arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly burning a small American flag in front of the Federal Building, where a pro Donald Trump rally was being held, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one person being taken into custody by officers.

The Los Angeles Times reported that another person was arrested on suspicion of “throwing projectiles.”

Organized labor and immigration groups were marching from MacArthur Park to City Hall Monday. Nearby, about 150 Trump supporters also gathered with signs that read “Deport Illegals” and “ICE ICE Baby,” photos from the scene showed.

The dueling demonstrations came to a head about 1:30 p.m. when police separated the two groups, Sky5 video showed.

About 15,000 people are participating in May Day rallies throughout Los Angeles, according to the Times.

Latest #LAPD is 15,000 people at #MayDay rallies. 2 arrests reported: one on suspicion of burning flag, another for "throwing projectiles." — Kate Mather (@katemather) May 1, 2017