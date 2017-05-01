Authorities Search for Arsonist as Firefighters Battle 3 Blazes in San Bernardino Mountains; Highways Closed

Officials were attempting to locate an arsonist Monday after several small fires were set in the Crestline area.

Crews were working to extinguish a group of three blazes first reported just before 9 p.m. The fires ranged between a half-acre and three acres in size, according to updates posted on the San Bernardino National Forest’s Twitter account.

Highways 18 and 138 were both closed as a result, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Lt. Sarkis Ohannessian tweeted.

The group was being referred to as the Bridge Fire due to their location near the Crestline Bridge.

By 10 p.m. firefighters had stopped the flames’ forward rate of spread, and about 15 minutes later only two fires remained after one was extinguished below Highway 18, the agency said.

The arson suspect, however, remained at large. He was somewhere on the mountain and considered armed and dangerous, Ohannessian said.

Hwy18 and 138 hard closures. Arson suspect being actively sought. Please stay out of the area. We will update you as information available pic.twitter.com/Ht8mhlOPSK — Sarkis Ohannessian (@SbcsdOhannessia) May 2, 2017