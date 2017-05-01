Burglary Suspect Stabs Fontana Homeowner Several Times With Kitchen Knife: Police

A man who allegedly broke into a Fontana home stabbed a homeowner several times with a kitchen knife when he was confronted early Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. The victim was asleep in his home when he was awakened by his barking dogs.

The victim was getting out of his room when he saw the suspect, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Lonnie Shrum, then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. The two men fought, but Shrum was able to get out of the home and jump several fences, police said.

Shrum left behind a trail of blood and authorities were able to find him inside a halfway house where he was staying.

He was arrested and authorities discovered he was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Shrum eventually admitted that he crawled into the home through an open window.

The victim is in critical but stable condition after being taken to a hospital, officials said.