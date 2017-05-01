‘Dear Jesus, Please Let This Baby Breathe’: Video Shows Group Rescuing Infant, Toddler After Tornadoes Overturn Vehicle in Texas

A man captured footage of a dramatic rescue Saturday afternoon after tornadoes pounded Canton, Texas, and left a father, toddler and infant stuck in a vehicle surrounded by fast-moving water, according to a report.

Driver Phillip Ochletree was leaving his home with his children to get away from the tornadoes that were headed in his direction. While driving through flooded streets, Ochletree hydroplaned, causing his vehicle to roll over and fill with water, according to television station WFAA in Dallas.

As Tom Mitchell was driving in the area, he discovered the overturned truck with several people stuck inside.

Mitchell told WFAA that he knew he wasn’t strong enough to help, so he started filming the rescue.

The footage he shot showed several people surrounding the car, trying to pry open the doors and free the family.

Eventually, they were able to rescue one of the babies, who was then limp.

While the rescuers attempted CPR, a woman started praying.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.”

“Well the first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child,” Mitchell told WFAA.

The rescuers were able to resuscitate the baby and the toddler.

Ochletree posted to social media that the baby is doing much better and that the toddler remains hospitalized, but stable.

The rescue took place as at least four tornadoes — including one approximately a mile wide — touched down in northeast Texas on Saturday, leaving widespread damage in Van Zandt and Henderson counties, a rural area about 60 miles east of Dallas.

At least four people were killed and 49 people were hurt, while another individual is missing, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said. First responders from across the state went door to door Sunday to look for survivors in more than 5,000 homes in the tornado’s path, she said.

“It is heartbreaking and upsetting, to say the least,” the mayor said.

Canton High School, which was used as a triage center, would be closed Monday, along with the rest of schools in Canton and Fruitvale, Everett said. A curfew is in effect in affected regions outside the city of Canton.

CNN contributed to this story.