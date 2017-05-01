The Handmaid’s Tale is available now on Hulu with new episodes streaming every Wednesday. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Joseph Fiennes on Making “The Handmaid`s Tale” with Elizabeth Moss
-
Rep. John Lewis’ Speech on MLK Day: ‘You Must Never, Ever Hate; the Way of Love Is a Better Way’
-
Jill Simonian Talks her New Book “The Fab Mom’s Guide: How to Get over the Bump and Bounce Back after Baby”
-
‘La La Land’ Dominates With 14 Oscar Nominations
-
New Lanes Open on 91 Freeway in Corona
-
Riley Smith Discusses Lead Role on “Frequency”
-
-
Michael Vartan Talks Love for KTLA Morning News & Playing the ‘Bad Guy’ on “The Arrangement”
-
Carl Reiner Discusses Life and Legacy of Mary Tyler Moore
-
The ‘Ghost Brothers’ Share Paranormal Experiences & Discuss New Season
-
John C. McGinley Discusses Dark New Thriller “The Belko Experiment”
-
Chris & Heidi Powell Discuss New Book “Extreme Transformation”
-
-
Charlotte McKinney is Joined By Her Mother and Talks New Movie “Mad Families”
-
Judy Garland Was Groped by Munchkin Actors on ‘Wizard of Oz’ Set, Ex-Husband Says in Posthumous Memoir
-
Aisha Hinds Discusses Channeling the ‘Spirit’ of Harriet Tubman for “Underground”