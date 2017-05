Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When George Holliday walked into the KTLA newsroom in March of 1991 with the now infamous videotape of the Rodney King beating, it was the beginning of a new era in Los Angeles history. Today, as we remember the Los Angeles riots, that grainy and still shocking video is the foundational footage for several new documentaries, including one from prolific film director John Singleton.

Micah Ohlman reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 28, 2017.