× Man Sought After Trying to Abduct 4-Year-Old Boy From Front Yard of Fontana Home

Police on Monday said they were searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a young child from outside a home in Fontana late last week.

The 4-year-old boy was “briefly left unattended in the front yard” of a residence in the 7600 block of Tamarind Avenue on Friday when the child’s mother heard the front gate open, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

She then saw the little boy walking away from the house with the stranger and called for her son, prompting the man to flee without the child, the release stated.

The boy said the man had asked him if his parents were home, according to police. The man also told the child he wanted to walk him to his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Police described the man as Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, according to the release. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and dark-colored cargo shorts.

A sketch has not been released, and police did not have any information about his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is urged to call Fontana police at 909-350-7700, and reference case No. 17-7605.