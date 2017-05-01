× Metro Ramps Up Rail Service on Several L.A.-Area Lines in Anticipation of May Day Crowds

Los Angeles Metro is increasing rail service for Monday’s May Day march, the agency announced.

Trains on the Gold, Blue, Expo and Green lines will operate on a rush-hour schedule and the Red Line will have a six-car train operating every six minutes, the agency said.

Officials said they expect the busiest stations Monday to be Westlake/MacArthur Park, 7th Street and Metro Center, Grand Park/Civic Center and Union Station downtown.

Metro’s bus service will be changing throughout the day, the agency said, and delays are expected downtown.

