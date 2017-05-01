Woman Attacked by Shark at San Onofre State Beach is ‘Fighting for Her Life,’ Mother Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who was attacked by a shark while swimming at a popular surf spot off Camp Pendleton’s San Onofre State Beach is “fighting for her life,” her mother wrote Sunday.

Leeanne Ericson was in the water at a surf break dubbed “Church” when she was bitten on her thigh about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders helped pull her to shore and stanch the bleeding until she could be airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, authorities said.

Christine McKnerney Leidle wrote on a GoFundMe page that her daughter is expected to undergo several surgeries and that her recovery will be lengthy.

“She is a single mom with three young children who depend on her,” McKnerney Leidle wrote. “She has a long (road) ahead….”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.