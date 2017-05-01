Seal Beach Man Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman He Met on Dating Site

A Seal Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating site, officials said Monday.

Robert Diaz Lua Jr., 35, met the victim through E-Harmony and the incident occurred on Saturday.

He has been charged with rape and other related charges, Seal Beach police said in a news release.

Lua formerly lived in Merced.

Authorities are looking for other possible victims and anyone with information call call Detective Jeff Gibson at 562- 799-4100 ext. 1109.