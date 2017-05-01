× Woman Detained After Fatally Stabbing Father of Her Two Children in Maywood: LASD

A woman is accused of stabbing the father of her two children to death during an argument at a home in Maywood on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Around 6 p.m., the pair were arguing at a residence in the 3700 block of East 53rd Street when the woman allegedly stabbed the victim at least once in the torso, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died, the release stated. His name has not yet been released.

The woman, who has also not been identified, was detained at the scene, investigators said.

The couple was separated and had two children in common, according to the release. It was not known whether the children were at the home at the time of the deadly stabbing.

Authorities have also not said whether a weapon was recovered.

No additional details were immediately released.

As detectives continue their investigation into the case, they are encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau 323-890-5500.

Those who like to provide info anonymously have been urged to leave a tip through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.