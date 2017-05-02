$10K Reward Offered for Information on Missing 5-Year-Old San Gabriel Valley Boy

Los Angeles sheriff’s officials announced a $10,000 reward on Monday for information about the whereabouts of a young boy who was reported missing last month after his father was arrested and hospitalized.

The 5-year-old boy’s mother became concerned when he and his father, with whom she shares custody, did not show up for a pre-arranged custody transfer on Saturday, April 22.

Paramedics had transported the father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., early that morning after finding him unconscious near his car in a South Pasadena park. He was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment and gave statements deputies characterized as “convoluted” and “contradictory” but was released days later due to insufficient evidence against him.

Andressian Sr. released a statement April 28 stating he last saw his son Saturday morning in Arroyo Park, where he was found, not far from his South Pasadena home.

“After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9 a.m,” he said in the release. “In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later.”

The $10,000 reward approved by county supervisors Monday can be claimed by anyone who supplies information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the young boy’s disappearance.

Aramazd Jr. was last publicly seen two days before he was reported missing. Surveillance footage shows him leaving Disneyland after midnight with his father.

Reports the boy had been spotted with his father at a lake near Santa Barbara the day before he was reported missing led investigators to comb the area, but search teams found nothing. Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza later said evidence and surveillance video showed the boy’s father had been at Lake Cachuma, but his son had not.

Scent dogs who inspected the father’s South Pasadena home similarly found “nothing of significance,” Mendoza said. Detectives have failed to uncover new evidence since.

Aramazd Jr. is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 55 pounds. The boy has brown hair, brown eyes and a small mole on his right shoulder. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about the boy can call the L.A. County sheriff’s homicide bureau, which covers missing persons, at 323-890-5500 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 800-222-8477.