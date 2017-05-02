Abused Dog Rescued After Being Tied to Cinder Block, Left to Drown Near Flooding Lake in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Park rangers in Independence, Missouri, managed to rescue an abused dog that was chained to a heavy cinderblock and left to die at a Lake south of Kansas City, KTLA sister station WDAF reported Monday.

The lab/shepherd mix was found caked in mud along the shoreline chained to a 12x12" cinderblock "presumably left to drown in high water levels," the Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement.

"There is no doubt this was intentional," said Animal Control Officer and Great Plains SPCA employee Tonya Hampton.

Rangers quickly rescued the dog, who is now recovering at the Great Plains SPCA's Independence shelter. Officials believe the dog, now named Deputy, is between 5 and 7 years old.

"When Deputy was found, he was scared of anyone that approached him. Now, just days later he's a loving, happy dog!" a Great Plains SPCA Facebook post read.

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for the trying the dog to the cinderblock. Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson County Animal Control at 913-475-6164.

SAVED! Deputy was rescued from Longview Lake, after someone left him tied to a cinder block. pic.twitter.com/bz2m58XHhZ — Great Plains SPCA (@GreatPlainsSPCA) May 1, 2017