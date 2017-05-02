Chino Hills Homeowner Holds Alleged Attempted Burglars at Gunpoint; 5 Arrested

A Chino Hills father was able to apprehend a group of men who allegedly entered his residence Monday afternoon while he was home with his wife and children.

Just after 1 p.m., four men between 18 and 20 years old and one juvenile entered the Zhang family’s home in the 13000 block of Gemstone Court via a balcony off the Zhang family’s back yard, San Bernardino sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

As the suspects attempted to enter the home through an upstairs door, Yan Zhang grabbed his handgun and confronted them, the agency said.

Zhang held the group at gunpoint while his wife sheltered the children, and a neighbor called 911, according to deputies.

Two of the five suspects were able to flee, but neighbors assisted deputies in locating them, officials said.

Roberto Alonso Salmon, 18; Garret Rogers, 19; Ruben Medivil, 19; Joaquin Leonardo Salmon Garcia, 20; and a 17-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Rogers, Medivil, Salmon and the 17-year-old — whose name was not released due to his age — reside in Chino, while Garcia lives in Chino Hills.

The four adults were booked into West Valley Detention Center, while the juvenile was cite released to his parents, deputies said.