Former Student Pleads No Contest in Mass Shooting at Christian College in Oakland

A former nursing student pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges that he killed seven people in a shooting rampage at a small Christian vocational school in Oakland in 2012, prosecutors said.

One L. Goh, 48, was charged with seven counts of murder with special circumstances and three counts of attempted premeditated murder in connection with the slayings at Oikos University.

He is facing seven terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Alameda County Dist. Atty. Nancy E. O’Malley announced Tuesday. His sentencing is set for July 14.

“The enormity and devastation of this mass shooting remains unprecedented in Alameda County,” O’Malley said in a statement. “With the conclusion of this case, we know that One Goh will never again be in the position to harm any member of our community.”

