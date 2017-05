Digital Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with gadgets that will make your housework less work.

For more information on Carley, visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on the gadgets featured in the segment, see the links below.

PhoneSoap 2.0

Verilux Cleanwave Portable Sanitizing Wand

iRobot Braava Jet 240 $199.99

Ecovacs Robotics Winbot 950

Litter Robot III Open Air $449.00

Eye-Vac