L.A. County Considers Pilot Program That Would Help Foster Children Avoid Having to Switch Schools

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a motion Tuesday that would help foster children avoid having to switch schools when they move to a new home.

The motion would create a pilot program to provide transportation for the students to the schools they were attending before being moved.

A federal law passed in 2015 requires that school districts and child welfare agencies collaborate in order to give foster youths stability at school.

“Changing schools, along with changing homes, creates further upheaval for foster kids who have already experienced trauma and loss,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion with Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

