L.A.’s Oldest Bowling Alley- Highland Park Bowl

Gayle Anderson was live in Highland Park, where Saturday, May 6, 2017, Los Angeles’s oldest operating bowling alley Highland Park Bowl, recently restored by 1933 Group, flashes back to 1927 Prohibition with daytime discounted games and an evening of music, burlesque, and a reenactment of its former pharmacy-bootleg practice featuring a specialty prescription cocktail menu.

Prohibition-era garb is optional/encouraged for attendees. Bowling is first come, first serve, with lanes accommodating up to 6 people at a time. Lanes are $19.33/hour, per lane from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., then $70/hour per lane from 6:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. There will be no cover charge for the celebration and attendance.

Saturday, May 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Throwback discounted bowling for $19.33/hour, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Highland Park Bowl

5621 N Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 257-BOWL

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.