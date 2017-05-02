LAPD Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Man Wanted for Shooting in Boyle Heights That Left 1 Dead, 3 injured

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted for a shooting that left one man dead and injured three others over the weekend in Boyle Heights.

LAPD responded Saturday about 3:40 a.m. to a shooting call near the intersection of Murchison Street and Lancaster Avenue and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a released statement.

Investigators said an unknown man approached a group of people and fired multiple times before driving away from the scene in a dark sedan.

Joselito Ulloa, 32, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said. The other three victims were treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored, four door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hollenbeck Gang Detective Carreon at 323-342-8998.