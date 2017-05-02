Population of the City of Los Angeles Surpasses 4 Million

More than 4 million people now reside in Los Angeles, according to newly released data from a state report.

The population in Los Angeles grew by 42,000 people in 2016, bringing the population to 4,042,000, the state Department of Finance reported on Monday.

Numbers statewide show growth of 0.85 percent in 2016, with an addition of 335,000 residents bringing California’s population to 39.5 million, the report showed.

L.A. remains the largest city by far in California.

San Diego is ranked as the second largest California city with a population of 1,392,000, followed by San Jose with 1,046,000 and San Francisco with a population of 874,000, the report showed.

Out of the 10 largest cities in California, Sacramento grew with the largest percentage of 1.4 percent.

The five cities that showed the largest percentage of population decline were due to group living quarters including correctional facilities, military barracks and college dormitories.

According to the state report, housing growth statewide was up over 31 percent from the previous year, with the number of house units in California now passed the 14 million mark for the first time.