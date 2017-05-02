Man Arrested for Posing as Maintenance Worker, Burglarizing Homes at Laguna Woods Retirement Community: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators in Laguna Woods are looking for additional burglary victims who may have been targeted by a man who was arrested last week for allegedly posing as an air conditioning maintenance worker at a retirement community.

Aaron Thrasher, 28, of Mission Viejo was arrested Saturday on several felony and misdemeanor charges including burglary, possession of burglary tools and property theft from the elderly, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a released statement.

According to police, Thrasher told the residents he was a city employee sent to their homes to clean the air conditioning equipment. Once inside, Thrasher allegedly went from room to room stealing items including jewelry and checks.

Police were tipped off to Thrasher after residents reported a suspicious man trying to get into their homes.

Thrasher was being held on $350,000 bail.

Ten victims have been identified so far, but investigators believe there are more.

Investigators said they have recovered several items they are trying to return to their rightful owners.

Anyone who believes they might have been a victim is encouraged to call OCSD investigators at 714-647-7000.