San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy Injured After Accidentally Shooting Himself at Training Range, Department Says

A deputy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at a training range Tuesday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center located at 18901 Institution Rd. in the city of San Bernardino, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he accidentally discharged his firearm at the range, according to the department. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the deputy’s name.

No other details were immediately provided.

Training accident at the Sheriff's Range. One deputy injured and has been transported to the hospital. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/0TUhV0kFCJ — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 2, 2017

The deputy who accidentally discharged his own firearm sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 2, 2017