Text, Spin & Win

Our Text Spin and Win continues. Today, we featured a $300 ultimate gift set from the Body Shop that included some of The Body Shop’s iconic best sellers and their newest products of 2017…everything from their fugi green tea shower gel, the british rose body butter, drops of youth, and their almond milk and honey collection. It’s a great Mother’s Day gift too. The story of The Body Shop started with Anita Roddick's belief in something revolutionary; that business could be a force for good, and in 1976 The Body Shop was born. The brand has always done things differently, broken the mold, been bold, been brave. The Body Shop is cruelty free, 100% vegetarian and Leaping Bunny certified. The Body Shop has locations all over Southern California. For more information, you can go to their website.