Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIIS FM's JoJo on the Radio joined us on TV to give one lucky KTLA viewer two tickets to Wango Tango 2017, plus an ultimate prize pack that includes pit access in front of the stage, walking the red carpet, shopping the gift room worth $500, a meet and greet and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.