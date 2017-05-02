Tuesday Tee Time With The Grand Golf Club at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Tuesday Tee Time, we featured The Grand Golf Club at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The Grand Golf Club features San Diego’s only Tom Fazio-designed course at Southern California's premier golf resort. The course has dramatic elevations, diverse bunkering and lush fairways. Situated amidst the striking fairways of The Grand Golf Club, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar is San Diego’s premier triple Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond luxury resort destination – recently voted #1 Luxury Hotel in the United States by TripAdvisor. For more information, click HERE.