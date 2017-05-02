× U.S. Air Force to Launch Missile Off California Coast in Second Test Out of Vandenberg AFB in a Week

The U.S. Air Force will test launch an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base – the second test in a week.

The Minuteman III missile launch will occur between 12:01 and 6:01 a.m. from the base northwest of Santa Barbara, according to Vandenberg’s 30th Space Wing.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement.

The 576th Flight Test Squadron will be responsible for collecting data of the missile and ensuring safety, the Air Force said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.