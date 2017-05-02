× USC Student Charged After Allegedly Drugging, Raping 19-Year-Old Woman in Campus Dorm: DA’s Office

A USC student accused of drugging and raping a 19-year-old woman on campus last month is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Armann Karim Premjee, 20, has been charged with one count each of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration by a foreign object, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Premjee allegedly sexually assaulted the alleged victim in her dorm room on the University of Southern California campus sometime after 1 a.m. on April 1, the release stated.

The woman’s roommate walked in while the alleged crime took place and confronted him after he came out of a bathroom, prosecutors said. At that point, the defendant left.

Inmate records indicate Premjee was arrested on April 11 and released the same day. His bail was initially set at $100,000, and prosecutors said they would recommend it be increased to $1 million.

If convicted as charged, Premjee faces up to 10 years in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.