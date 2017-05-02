Victorville Crash Victims ID’d as Mother, Her Three Children; Fourth Child Remains Hospitalized

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the three children who were killed in a head-on collision in Victorville over the weekend.

Eleven-year-old Missiya Breda, 6-year-old Omir Breda and 2-year-old Pryson Breda all died after the violent crash on Airport Expressway near Phantom West around 8:11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release on the coroner’s website.

Their mother — who was driving the Toyota Corolla when it sideswiped a Honda Accord, crossed to the other side of the road and crashed head-on with a Ford Explorer — was also killed. She was identified by the coroner’s office Saturday as 33-year-old Mercedez Montee Breda.

The Adelanto woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as were Missiya and Pryson, authorities said. Omir was rushed to a local hospital where he died less than an hour later.

A fourth passenger in the Toyota, a 9-year-old girl, received major injuries in the collision. She was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center and was last reported to be in critical condition.

A GoFundMe fundraising page set up to help the Breda family identified the victims who died as a mother and her three children — two sons and a daughter. The page provided a different spelling for the 11-year-old girl’s name than the coroner’s office.

The 9-year-old who survived the crash, identified as Niemah, “is still fighting, she is strong and we will continue to pray for her recovery as she has a long road ahead of her,” an update on the page stated.

The GoFundMe page had a fundraising goal of $30,000. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised nearly $2,000 for the family.