25-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot on San Bernardino Street in Front of 'Numerous' People; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a Northern California woman on a busy San Bernardino street Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Spruce and G streets around 10 p.m. after multiple callers reported a shooting in the vicinity, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

The victim was found unresponsive near the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet released her name, identifying the victim only as a 25-year-old woman from Pittsburg, a city in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Witnesses told police the woman was standing in the street when a car pulled up to her and stopped, the release stated. She approached the vehicle and that’s when the shooter opened fire, police said.

The car sped away on Spruce Street.

A description of the vehicle or the shooter was not provided.

According to police, “numerous” people were in the area when the incident occurred, and the department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Bernardino police Detective Flores at 909-388-4826 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5615.