‘Arrow,’ ‘The 100’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Giants game and can be seen Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Alec Baldwin Talks Why He Almost Didn’t Portray President Trump for “SNL”

Posted 1:21 PM, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 3, 2017