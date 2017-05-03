‘Arrow,’ ‘The 100’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Giants game and can be seen Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Using Social Media to Arrange Meeting With 13-Year-Old Boy for Sex Acts at Fullerton Park

A male bus driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a teenage boy for sex acts at a park in Fullerton, police reported.

Jerry Langley, seen in a booking photo released by Fullerton police on May 3, 2017, was arrested for allegedly targeting male juveniles on social media for sex acts.

Fifty-year-old Jerry Wayne Langley, who works as a charter bus driver, was arrested Tuesday about 8:25 p.m. at Fullerton Park, for felony arranging a meeting with a minor with the intention of performing sexual acts, and completing the act of the arrangement with the intention of performing sexual acts with a minor, Fullerton police said in a released statement.

When Langley arrived at Fullerton Park Tuesday night, an undercover officer was waiting for him, police said.

Langley’s arrest follows a two week probe where detectives investigated social media posts from a man who was targeting male juveniles for sexual acts, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Langley, or has any information, is asked to call Fullerton Police Family Crimes Sergeant Joh Ema at 714-738-6580.