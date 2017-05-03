‘Arrow,’ ‘The 100’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Giants game and can be seen Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Costa Mesa Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Human Trafficking, Burning Woman With an Iron

Posted 7:01 PM, May 3, 2017, by

A 28-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in state prison for kidnapping and inflicting burns on a woman who authorities say worked for him, another man and a woman as a prostitute in Costa Mesa.

Renice Stevenson Flores-Davis was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on May 2, 2017 for human trafficking and burning a woman. (Credit: OCDA)

In 2014, Orange County prosecutors charged Renice Stevenson Flores-Davis with two counts of torture, two counts of mayhem and one count each of human trafficking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, pimping and pandering.

On Tuesday, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed all counts except one each of human trafficking, kidnapping, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Prosecutors said Flores-Davis, along with Cierra Rose Thompson, 29, of Oregon and Oscar Gonzalez-Salinas, 36, of Costa Mesa, abused a woman who authorities allege was working for the trio as a prostitute.

Read the full LATimes story here.

