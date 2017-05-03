Eastbound 210 Closed in San Bernardino as Authorities Investigate Deadly Crash

Authorities were investigating after a fatal crash on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday morning.

The solo vehicle crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near California Street, according to the California Highway Patrols traffic incident website.

Investigators believe the vehicle hit the center divider and apparently travelled across all lanes of traffic. Parts of the vehicle were found in the carpool lane as well as the slow lane, the CHP stated.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of all eastbound traffic about 3:10 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a patrol vehicle at the scene with authorities walking the freeway during the investigation into the crash.

It was unclear how long the freeway would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.