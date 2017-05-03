Korean War Era Helicopter on the Move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at Torrance Airport, where volunteers of thePacific Battleship Center (PBC) have completed the restored of the Korean War Era helicopter it secured last August. It is one of the last two HUP-2 helicopters available in the United States. This amazing piece of history is traveling to San Pedro for display the Battleship Iowa.

The HUP-2 helicopter was trailered from the American Helicopter Museum in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Originally produced at Piasecki Factories for the U.S. NAVY in the early 1950’s, it saw action in the Korean War and was in service until 1962. Only 165 HUP-2 helicopters were put in service during the Korean War and few have survived. The addition of this HUP-2 helicopter to the Battleship Iowa Museum will help share the story of the evolution of battleship aviation and expand the narrative of the ship’s involvement in the Korean War. Although the USS Iowa was built for World War II, she had more engagement in the Korean War alongside HUP-2 helicopters, which emphasizes the significant relationship between the two.

For more information about Battleship IOWA, click HERE.

For more information on the HUP-2 helicopter, click HERE.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.