‘Arrow,’ ‘The 100’ will be preempted tonight for Dodgers vs. Giants game and can be seen Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

L.A. Developer Rick Caruso Receives USC’s Highest Alumni Honor

Posted 5:16 PM, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, May 3, 2017

Los Angeles native and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso has been honored with USC’s Asa V. Call Alumni Achievement Award. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on May 2, 2017.