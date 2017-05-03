Man, Woman Killed in Shooting Outside Perez Market in Pomona

A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday after a man and woman were found shot to death behind a market in Pomona the night before.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call outside the Perez Market on the corner of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Police Department.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and no description of the gunman or gunmen was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).