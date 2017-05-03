Missing Hemet Woman Called Daughter to Say She Was With Ex-Husband, in Danger

A 46-year-old woman was with her ex-husband on Wednesday when she called her daughter to tell her she was worried for her safety, Hemet deputies said.

Stephanie Hartzler was classified as an at-risk missing person after the Hemet resident’s adult daughter reported the situation around 10:50 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in statement.

Hartzler’s ex-husband is 37-year-old Hemet resident Kenneth Biggs, deputies said.

Hartzler allegedly told her daughter she was in danger and asked her to come find her.

She was last seen in the Hemet area inside her white 2009 Honda Accord with California license plate No. 6GIC627.

Authorities searched the area extensively but were unable to find the two, officials said.

If you have any information their whereabouts, call 911.