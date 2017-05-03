Fight Leads to Arrest of Victorville Man for Alleged Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

A Victorville man has been arrested for the alleged continuous abuse of a child under 14, sheriff’s officials reported Wednesday.

Nicholas Giles, 32, was taken into custody Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at a Kaiser Permanente parking lot in the 14000 block of Park Avenue and instead found two men in a verbal argument, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

Deputies discovered Giles, who is also known as Nicholas Gary Burstein, had an outstanding arrest warrant related to allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child between 2012 and 2013, sheriff’s officials reported.

Detectives believe Giles may have more victims who have not yet contacted authorities.

Giles was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Dana Weinberg at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.