Woman in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed by 13-Year-Old Relative in Garden Grove: Police

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stabbing a female relative multiple times Wednesday in Garden Grove.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Gilbert Street around 5:45 p.m. to respond to a woman who was stabbed, according to a release from Garden Grove police.

The 48-year-old woman was found suffering from abdominal stab wounds on the ground outside a home, Lt. Carl Whitney said. Gilbert Street was shut down for several hours between Katella and Orangewood avenues Wednesday evening while police investigated.

As officers attempted to render aid to the victim, she told them the teen who attacked her is a family member. Police did not immediately disclose how the two are related.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officers searched the residence, but the boy had fled. He was later found at a shopping center about half a mile away and taken into custody without further incident.

Garden Grove police continue to investigate the crime.