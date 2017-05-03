Woman Suffers Critical Head Injury in South L.A. Hit-and-Run; Search for Driver Underway

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver Wednesday who struck and critically injured a woman who was crossing a street in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. as the woman was crossing near the intersection of West 70th Street and South Broadway when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the scene southbound on Broadway.

The victim, described only as a woman in her 30s, suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Police Department.

A witness described the hit-and-run vehicle as a white Toyota Tacoma with a camper shell.

The truck has front end damage as a result of the collision, according to the Police Department.

Investigators did not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 213-833-3713. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477.