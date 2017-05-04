13-Year-Old Boy Accused of Fatally Stabbing His Mother in Garden Grove: Police

A mother was found fatally stabbed outside her Garden Grove home, and her 13-year-old son has been taken into custody in connection with the deadly incident, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Gilbert Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a woman had been stabbed, according to a Garden Grove Police Department news release.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, was found outside the home with multiple stab wounds to the stomach, the release stated.

Neighbor Lauren Gonzalez told KTLA she found the victim on the sidewalk and attempted to stop her bleeding before authorities arrived at the scene.

“Blood from, her waist down to her legs — blood,” she said. “I was kind of shocked like, ‘Oh my God, what happened,’ because I didn’t hear no noise.”

Scheuer-Souzer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

The teen fled the home and was later found at a shopping center about a half-mile away from the home. He was taken into custody and booked at juvenile hall, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect as the victim’s son, but declined to release his name because of his age.

Officers had been called to the residence multiple times prior to the fatal stabbing, according to police Lt. William Allison, adding the teen had a record.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

No additional information has been released.