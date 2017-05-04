Watch Live: President Trump Holds News Conference After House Approves GOP Bill to Repeal, Replace Obamacare

14 Students Injured, 1 Critically, After Las Vegas School Bus Collides With Car in Fatal Crash: Police

Posted 12:10 PM, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:12PM, May 4, 2017

At least 14 students were injured, including one critically, when a school bus crashed with another vehicle Thursday in Las Vegas, officials said.

At least one person died and 16 children were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Credit: KVVU)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called the crash a “fatal accident” but did not say whether the fatality was from the school bus or the other vehicle.

Thirteen of the wounded students had injuries not considered life-threatening, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada said. Hospital Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen said the students range from 11 to 16.

The Clark County School District posted a message from Bailey Middle School’s principal on Twitter.

“We want to let you know that there was an accident this morning involving one of our school buses that was on its way to school,” the message read.

“Parents who have children on this bus will be contacted personally by the school once it has been determined who was on the bus. We appreciate your cooperation and patience with this matter and parents are encouraged not to go to the scene so appropriate emergency services can be provided.”