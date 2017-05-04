Free May Gardening Classs

Gayle Anderson was live in at Armstrong Garden Centers with a preview of their FREE gardening classes:

Saturday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m. – Container Gardens – Gardening in pots or containers is fun and easy. Container gardens can add a punch of color, elegance, creativity and drama to gardens. They require little work, can be creative and can change quickly. This class will focus on watering tips along with picking the right plants and containers.

Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 a.m. – Attracting Birds and Butterflies – Birds and butterflies bring added beauty to gardens and help pollinate fruits and vegetables. Armstrong experts will show which plants will attract these beautiful garden guests. They will also share tips and techniques to increase visits.

Each class is instructed by a nursery professional who will offer timely gardening advice and hands-on demonstrations. Classes are open to gardeners of all skill levels. Armstrong Garden Centers also offers “free garden talks” from its team of experts for local gardening clubs, homeowners associations and other community groups.

