LAFD Rescue 2 Hikers Stranded on Steep Hillside in Elysian Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Fire Department officials rescued two hikers who became stranded off a steep hillside in Elysian Park on Thursday night.

The rescue team was called to cliff near 1045 Figueroa Terrace around 9:38 p.m. where they found two young men stranded.

Firefighters used a two-line rope system to raise the men from the cliff to Figueroa Terrace and safely rescued the hikers by 10:38 p.m.

The men are being evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and will be released to their parents, according to the Fire's Department.

It is not known the reason behind the men's climb or how long they were stranded, fire officials said.