LAPD Pursuit Ends After Driver Crashes Into Car in South L.A.

A Los Angeles police pursuit ended after the driver crashed into another car in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of 105th Street and Figueroa Street around 7 p.m., according to officials.

Video from Sky5 shows at least one man being transported to an ambulance with undisclosed injuries at the scene. Multiple police cruisers and ambulances were in the area.

The man being transported to the hospital is seen cuffed to his gurney.

The pursuit involved at least two other collisions in the area.

A minor traffic collision occurred at the beginning of the pursuit and another crash occurred a short time afterwards before the pursuit ended with the final crash at 105th Street.

Video from Sky5 showed a woman leaving her car at the scene of the crash and speaking with officers.