Oklahoma Man Allegedly Killed Pet Dog, Posted Graphic Photos to Facebook in Act of Revenge Against Cheating Wife

A love triangle in Oklahoma led to the "brutal death" of a beloved family pet, police say.

John Samuel Hise allegedly admitted to killing the dog to get back at his wife for sleeping with his brother, KTLA sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City reported, citing the Perry Police Department.

Hise has been jailed for allegedly killing the dog and then posting pictures to his Facebook page with this chilling message: "What or who is next I (sic) on a role."

Police heard about the photos but never saw them. It took investigators three days to get Hise to confess, according to KFOR.

“We made contact with him, he kind of said, yes his dog was sick, and he had to put it down. And that was only thing we had at that time,” said Perry Police Chief Brian Thomas.

Thomas later determined that was a lie; someone had saved the graphic Facebook post and reposted it again.

“We looked at the picture and at 8 o’clock this morning we had a briefing with the assistant chief and the officers, and went out and found the suspect, brought him in for questioning which he admitted to killing the animal,” said Thomas.

Police Hise killed the dog because he was upset that his wife was having an affair with his brother, the station reported.

“He knew if he would hurt that dog, he hurt his wife or ex-wife or so be it. Well, then he attacked the dog, and that's an easy way out. That's a sick, easy way out,” said Keith.

Hise will be charged with cruelty to animals, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and possessing a weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony.

He told officers he threw the dog's body in a creek, which will be likely make it difficult to recover due to recent heavy rainfall in the region.