Man Caught on Camera Attempting to Burglarize Home of Wheelchair Bound Woman in Riverside

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the home of a wheelchair bound woman and searching for items to steal, Riverside police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The man entered a home in 8500 block of Magnolia Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on April 29, according to police.

He is seen walking and crawling throughout the home before leaving the property a short time later.

The woman was inside the home at the time of the incident and is shown on camera in her living room after the man leaves.

The burglar is described as a Black man in his 40s. He was last seen wearing a letterman style blue and white jacket with white sleeves and a “Panthers” logo on the back, a plaid shirt and blue pants.

He is also seen wearing a black fedora cap that he removed when he entered the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Merrill at 951-353-7946.