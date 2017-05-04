× Man Dies While in Whittier Police Custody; Authorities Investigating

A Hispanic man died after being taken into custody by Whittier police officers on Thursday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Detectives were called to the 14400 block of Tedemory Drive in Whittier after receiving reports of a man suffering from mental illness who was refusing to go to the mental hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man ran away from the home before officers arrived and a family member followed him to the 7900 block of Ocean View Drive where he was detained.

Officers used control holds to restrain and handcuff the man after he attempted to jump over a fence that led to a water reservoir, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man became unconscious a shortly afterwards and officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500