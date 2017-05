× Man Dies While in Whittier Police Custody; Authorities Investigating

A Hispanic man died after being taken into custody by Whittier police officers on Thursday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Detectives were called to the 14400 block of Tedemory Drive in Whittier after receiving reports of a man suffering from mental illness who was refusing to go to the mental hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man ran away from the home before officers arrived and a family member followed him to the 7900 block of Ocean View Drive where he was detained.

Officers used control holds to restrain and handcuff¬†the man after he attempted to jump over a fence that led to a water reservoir, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man became unconscious a shortly afterwards and officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call¬†the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500