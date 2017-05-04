Man Fatally Shot in Colton: Police

A man was fatally shot Thursday in Colton, police reported.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Valley Boulevard about 7:44 a.m. to a report of a man down. An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper chest area, the Colton Police Department said in a released statement.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.