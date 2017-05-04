SUV Hits 3 People After Crashing Into Restaurant Patio in Long Beach

Four people were injured and one person was trapped under an SUV after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant patio in Long Beach on Thursday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Long Beach officers were called to the scene of a collision around 3:36 p.m. in the 1900 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

There, they discovered that a silver Dodge Durango left the roadway and crashed into a restaurant patio where patrons were seated, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

One woman and two men were hit by the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

At least one person was trapped under the SUV for an undetermined amount of time, according to a Fire Department tweet.

The driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Westbound Pacific Coast Highway between Cherry Avenue and Gardenia Avuene is closed while the investigation continues.

At 3:36 PM, on the 1900 block of PCH, a vehicle hit 3 people. 1 pt. trapped under an SUV. 2 others also hit. 4 pt's transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/U5laxNxLsq — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 5, 2017